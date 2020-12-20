House fire in Charlottesville shuts down Dice Street, no injuries reported

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A fire at a single-family home in the 400 block of Dice Street in Charlottesville injured none, as Charlottesville Fire Department crews worked to extinguish the blaze in the residential area.
The two-alarm fire was reported shortly after 1:40 p.m., with reports of heavy smoke in the area. Crews arrived on scene within three minutes, and quickly worked to successfully get the fire under control.
The fire shut down a portion of Dice Street as crews worked to put out the fire. The extent of the damage is not yet known.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.