Grants available under Charlottesville Sister City program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is one step closer to having another sister city.
The city announced it has created a friendship status with Huehuetenago, Guatemala. In addition, grants up to $4,000 are available for projects that benefit Charlottesville as well as the three other sister cities.
Daman Irby, co-chair of the Charlottesville Sister Cities Commission, says the addition of a Spanish-speaking city was important.
“There were a ton of teachers in the Charlottesville area that were adamant about adding a Spanish-speaking sister city,” he said. “It’s something that we do not have that even though Spanish speakers make up the largest second language community in our area.”
The grant deadline is January 15, 2021, and it’s open to Charlottesville nonprofits, arts organizations, schools, businesses, and individuals.
