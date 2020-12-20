Former House of Delegates candidate arrested for child abduction after kidnapping in Fresno

On the morning of Monday, December 14th, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Fresno Police Department received a report of a missing 12 year old Fresno girl. During the early portion of the investigation, detectives developed information that the girl may have been coerced into running away with an older man. A man she had met through social media in mid-October. The information pointed to the girl possibly heading to Fresno Yosemite International Airport to catch a cross-country flight to Virginia to be with this man. Due to the nature of the circumstance of this case, detectives with the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force took over the investigation. Detectives received assistance from members of Fresno Airport Police and Homeland Security Investigations who revealed a man, later identified to be Nathan Larson, was seen with a young girl and the two boarded a plane bound for Washington DC. This flight was scheduled to have a layover in Denver, so detectives contacted law enforcement authorities there and asked that they check the airport for Larson and the child. A Denver Police officer assigned to the local FBI Task Force located Larson and arrested him. Agents rescued the girl, who was uninjured, and made arrangements to have her reunited with her family in Fresno, which she was later on Monday night.