Former House of Delegates candidate arrested for child abduction after kidnapping in Fresno

DENVER, Co. (WVIR) - A former House of Delegates candidate from Catlett, Virginia has been arrested after allegedly kidnapping a 12-year-old girl in Fresno, California.
Nathan Daniel Larson, 40, was taken into custody at Denver International Airport, where the child was rescued unharmed. Larson faces a misdemeanor charge in Denver for harboring a minor, but five felony charges in Fresno related to the incident: kidnapping, child abduction, soliciting child pornography from a minor, and meeting a child for the intention of sex.
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) says that Larson kidnapped the child in the early morning of December 14. He had previously met the child on social media in October, and had traveled from Virginia with the intention of bringing her back to the commonwealth. The FCSO says that given the sophisticated nature of Larson’s plan, it is possible that he has victimized other children.
“As a result of this investigation, we have a family that is going to be celebrating the holidays, and they wont have an empty chair. They’ve got their little girl back with them,” Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims said. “We want to make sure there are other families that stay intact and whole, by catching these predators, and we need the public’s help.”
Sheriff Mims said that the charges would result in Larson facing life imprisonment, if found guilty.
The arrest came about as part of a large inter-agency task force, including the FCSO, Fresno Police Department, Fresno Airport Police,the Denver Police Department, the central California and northern Virginia branches of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force, and Homeland Security Investigatons (HSI). The Faquier County Sheriff’s Office, along with HSI and ICAC investigators, raided Larson’s home on the 9200 block of Prospect Avenue in Catlett on December 17. There, they seized electronic devices investigators say contain evidence of Larson’s grooming and manipulation of the victim over the course of several months. They also discovered that Larson operated a website dedicated to pedophilia.
Larson was a perennial political candidate, and ran to represent Virginia’s 31st District in the House of Delegates as an independent in 2017, to represent the 1st and 10th Congressional districts in 2008 and 2018, but was never elected. Larson, an avowed pedophile and white supremacist, campaigned on legalizing child pornography and repealing the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote and the 1994 Violence Against Women Act. He failed to gain more than 2% of the vote in any election.
Larson was arrested in 2008 after sending a detailed threat to the U.S. Secret Service, containing a plot to kidnap the President. He was sentenced to 16 months in prison, and was released in 2010.
FRESNO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA SHERIFF’S OFFICE PRESS RELEASE -- 12/19/2020
Denver law enforcement officials have arrested 40 year old Nathan Daniel Larson of Catlett, Virginia. Larson is currently in the Denver County Jail facing a misdemeanor charge of harboring a minor. However, he is also facing felony charges in Fresno County for kidnapping, child abduction, soliciting child pornography from a minor and meeting a child for the intention of sex. Larson is scheduled to have a court hearing in Denver on December 24th. During this time, an extradition request will be made to transport Larson to the Fresno County Jail.
On the morning of Monday, December 14th, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Fresno Police Department received a report of a missing 12 year old Fresno girl. During the early portion of the investigation, detectives developed information that the girl may have been coerced into running away with an older man. A man she had met through social media in mid-October. The information pointed to the girl possibly heading to Fresno Yosemite International Airport to catch a cross-country flight to Virginia to be with this man. Due to the nature of the circumstance of this case, detectives with the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force took over the investigation. Detectives received assistance from members of Fresno Airport Police and Homeland Security Investigations who revealed a man, later identified to be Nathan Larson, was seen with a young girl and the two boarded a plane bound for Washington DC. This flight was scheduled to have a layover in Denver, so detectives contacted law enforcement authorities there and asked that they check the airport for Larson and the child. A Denver Police officer assigned to the local FBI Task Force located Larson and arrested him. Agents rescued the girl, who was uninjured, and made arrangements to have her reunited with her family in Fresno, which she was later on Monday night.
Once in custody, detectives learned more about the how abduction took place. Larson flew to Fresno from Virginia and then traveled to the girl’s home. He persuaded her to sneak out of her house around 2:00 am. He used a ride share company to pick her up and together they rode to the Fresno Airport. Larson made her wear a long hair wig to alter her appearance. He also told her to act as though she was disabled and unable to speak to ensure she would not converse with anyone at the airport while making their way onto the airplane.
On December 17th, Fauquier County (VA) Sheriff’s detectives, agents with Homeland Security Investigations and the Northern Virginia / District of Columbia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force seized electronic devices while executing a search warrant at Larson’s home located on the 9200 block of Prospect Ave. in Catlett, VA. While at the house, Larson’s father, 69 year old Arthur Larson, assaulted a HSI agent. He was arrested for assault and battery and later released from jail after posting bond.
During the investigation, detectives uncovered Nathan Larson has a deeply disturbing background. He has been married three times and has a young daughter. He is a white supremacist and a well-known advocate for pedophilia. This is a man who runs a website, which encourages the raping of children and sharing of naked photos and video of children being raped. During the past two months, Larson was able to convince the Fresno girl, through manipulation and grooming, to send him pornographic images of herself.
In 2017, Larson ran for political office as an independent, seeking to become a member of the Virginia House of Delegates representing District 31. He went on to lose the race.
In December 2008, while living in Boulder, Colorado, Larson sent a detailed email to the U.S. Secret Service threatening to kill the President of the United States. At the time, George Bush was the outgoing president and Barack Obama was the incoming president. Larson pleaded guilty in federal court. In October 2009, he was sentenced to 16 months in a federal prison and wound up serving 14 months.
Due to the sophisticated nature of how Larson groomed this Fresno girl, detectives believe he has victimized other children in the past, but those cases have never been reported to law enforcement. If you or someone you know have ever had inappropriate contact with Nathan Larson, you are asked to contact Fresno County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Brandon Pursell at (559) 600-8029, brandon.pursell@fresnosheriff.org or Sergeant Chad Stokes at (559) 600-8144, chad.stokes@fresnosheriff.org
Law enforcement would like to remind the public to be vigilant when it comes to visiting websites and social media outlets. Parents should also monitor their children’s internet usage and be aware of the software apps they are using. Parents should keep the dialogue open with their children in order to build trust. Online predators often pretend to be someone else in order to lure their victims in and take advantage of them. Teach children to be wary of the person on the other end of the chat line; many times people are not who they say they are. Report any suspicious behavior right away to law enforcement or file a cyber tip through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. https://report.cybertip.org/ You may also contact HSI at (866) 347-2423.
ICAC is comprised of 64 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies spread throughout nine counties in the Central Valley. It is dedicated to protecting children online and investigating crimes committed against children, which are facilitated by the Internet and computer usage.
