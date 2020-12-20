Fog Overnight, Big Changes Christmas Eve and Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Areas of fog will form overnight into Monday morning. Temperatures will be near freezing, so can’t rule out a little freezing fog at dawn.
Morning clouds and fog will give way to more sunshine later in the afternoon on Monday. The quicker sun is able to break through, the higher temperature will go.
Tracking a weak weather maker, known as an Alberta clipper. It’s quickly advancing southeast from the northern Plains. Precipitation is limited. Only expecting a brief sprinkle, shower, flurry or sleet pellet during the evening.
Blustery on Tuesday with more sunshine.
Dry and nice on Wednesday.
Watching the progress of a dynamic storm system heading our way for Christmas Eve. This system will spread rain, some will be heavy at times. More than an inch of rain is projected at this time. Local high water can’t be ruled out into Thursday night. Thunder possible, along with gusty winds.
Turning sharply cold for Christmas Day, Friday. Perhaps some flurries as it turns colder. Not expecting snow on the ground Christmas morning over central Virginia.
Dry and chilly for the last weekend of 2020.
Sunday overnight: Mostly cloudy with fog forming. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.
Monday: Morning fog and clouds. Trending partly to mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s.
Monday night: Slight chance for a passing sprinkle, flurry or sleet pellet. Mostly to partly cloudy and brisk overnight. Lows in the 30s.
Tuesday: Sunshine and blustery. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 20s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows near 40.
Christmas Eve, Thursday: Rain arrives. It could be heavy at times. Thunderstorm possible during the evening. Along with gusty winds. Highs 55 to 60 degrees.
Christmas Day, Friday: The rain exits early. Some flurries possible. Partly sunny. Temperatures dropping through the 30s. Lows upper 10s to lower 20s Saturday morning.
Saturday: Sunshine with highs in the chilly 30s. Lows lower 20s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 40s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.