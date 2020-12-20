Clinical trials testing COVID-19 therapies give UVA medical expert hope

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Even with two COVID-19 vaccines now approved for emergency use, researchers at the University of Virginia are still working hard to find new treatments for the virus that do not include the shot.
Dr. Linda Duska, associate dean for clinical research at UVA’s School of Medicine, and other medical experts have coordinated a full-scale approach to finding COVID-19 therapies as safely as possible through several clinical trials.
“We decided to create this committee to streamline the process, to make things move very quickly,” Duska said. “In ways that we were never able to do before in large part, to get new novel treatments to patients as quickly as possible.”
Duska said without the clinical trials at UVA and other research facilities across the country moving as swiftly and cautiously as possible, progress in a vaccine would’ve been delayed.
“It really is a remarkable example of how we can be really facile and how we can be really quick and still be really safe in getting our patients treatment, in getting our population this vaccine,” Duska explained.
Now, UVA researchers from all backgrounds are testing and studying four major therapies, which including using plasma from former COVID-19 patients, Remdesivir to treat hospitalized adults, stem cells to increase survival likelihood of those with acute respiratory distress syndrome, and Regeneron to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 within a single household.
“We offer everyone who’s appropriate a clinical trial participation, we also make sure we give them plenty of time to ask questions,” Duska said.
She says, however, clinical trials are just a first step.
“We continue to learn more and more about how best to treat this disease as we continue to do clinical research,” Duska said. “So it’s a never ending process. We’re always looking to improve upon the results that we’ve gotten because we haven’t cured this disease. People are still dying from this disease.”
Fortunately, they give her hope.
“We’ve demonstrated through this pandemic that we can do this well and work safely and work quickly,” Duska explained. “I hope this bodes well for clinical research in the future.”
