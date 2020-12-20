Charles Snowden to enter NFL Draft

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA linebacker Charles Snowden has announced he will enter the NFL Draft.
The senior captain had an extra season of eligibility, which was granted to all student-athletes by the NCAA in 2020, but made his intentions known on social media on Sunday.
Snowden played in eight games, before suffering a season-ending broken ankle early in the game against Abilene Christian.
The 6-foot-7 linebacker was tied for 4th on the team with 44 tackles, including a team-high 10 tackles for a loss.
Snowden also led the ‘Hoos with six sacks.
Charles Snowden has accepted an invitation to the 2021 Senior Bowl.
