Wreaths laid at Dogwood Vietnam Memorial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wreaths were laid at the Dogwood Vietnam Memorial as part of the Wreaths Across America initiative December 19. Although the event may not be the same this year, the reasoning behind the event remains.
The Dogwood memorial pays tribute to all who served in the Vietnam War, but specifically those who lost their lives in the war from the Charlottesville-Albemarle region. Every December, as part of Wreaths Across America, the memorial is one of over 2,000 sites where wreaths are laid in remembrance of members of the armed forces.
The current Miss Commonwealth, Dorothy Cosner, says she sponsored a few of the wreaths at the memorial this year and is glad to see people are paying tribute to the occasion.
“I’m very grateful to see so many people coming out and supporting the community in such trying times,” Cosner said. “I know this year has been really crazy, really weird but like I said, it’s been so grateful to those giving that Christmas spirit but also honoring those who have given the ultimate sacrifice and can’t be here with their families.”
Due to the Governor’s restriction on group sizes, the wreaths are still here but the annual event that goes with the wreath laying had to be canceled.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.