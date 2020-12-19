UVA Women’s Basketball on ‘Pause’ due to COVID-19 Issues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA women’s basketball game at Virginia Tech, which was scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed, due to COVID-19 issues within the Virginia program.
The ACC made the announcement on Saturday, following “a positive test, subsequent quarantining and contract tracing within the Virginia women’s basketball program.”
The Cavaliers haven’t played in about a week, with their last game coming last Sunday at Florida State.
The match up with Virginia Tech was set to be the Wahoos final game the month of December.
They are scheduled to be back in action at home against Louisville on January 3rd.
The Virginia men’s basketball team has just gone through its own shutdown due to COVID.
The Cavaliers hit “pause” on basketball activities on December 9th, and they were able to return to the practice court on Saturday.
17th-ranked UVA had to cancel games against #4 Michigan State and #7 Villanova.
The ‘Hoos will take on William & Mary on Tuesday at JPJ, and then travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to face top-ranked Gonzaga.
