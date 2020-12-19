Protesters call for better conditions at Middle River Regional Jail

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Protesters were out in force in front of the Middle River Regional Jail (MRRJ) to protest the conditions inside the facility. 400-plus cases of COVID-19 that have been reported inside the the jail since the start of the pandemic.
Protesters say the conditions inside the prison are in-humane and many of the protocols are not being followed. MRRJ released a statement saying they have been transparent with the community since the beginning of the pandemic, but protesters say otherwise. Protesters point the finger of blame at correctional officers for infecting inmates and being lax with safety measures.
“The CO’s are the ones that are spreading the COVID,” protester Kristina Harris, whose brother and boyfriend in are inmates at the jail, said. “The inmates can’t leave this jail -- the CO’s leave this jail. Some of the CO’s have told my brother and my boyfriend that if you didn’t want COVID you shouldn’t have broke the law.”
“When they say they’ve done everything, no they haven’t,” protester Tracy Stover said. “I just want to make that clear that they have not done everything because they could’ve worn masks they could’ve given them out at the very beginning.”
Harris also says that the inmates aren’t being treated like human beings and her animals are treated better than the inmates at MRRJ.
