Newtown Fitness Club bringing a new gym experience to downtown Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new gym on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville is taking a new approach to getting exercise, and it seems to be working out in the era of COVID-19.
Newtown Fitness Club on 4th Street is a new gym that allows guests to book the space for themselves and up to three other guests at a time. The room can be booked for 30, 60, 90 minute sessions, 24/7, at $7 per 30 minutes. The door will only open for people who have booked a session online.
“People may really value a place where they can have the opportunity to set up a gym exactly how they need, or feel scrutinized by people or have to wait for equipment or something like that,” said John Fontaine, owner of the new gym.
All guests are responsible for cleaning the area when they are done. The space is deep-cleaned daily with an industrial fog machine and EPA-approved cleaning solution.
