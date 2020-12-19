Brief Snow/Rain Shower

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After chilly high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s, overnight clouds will keep us from falling as cold as we were Saturday morning. A slow drop through the 30s into Sunday morning.
Watching the progress of a weak weather maker over the Mississippi and Tennessee Valley. This system will give the region a brief snow and or rain shower later Sunday morning into the midday hour. Mainly near and east of the Blue Ridge Mountains and over the Piedmont. High temperatures will be well above freezing. Little to no impact to travel.
Dry on Monday. Not as chilly during the afternoon. A fast moving clipper type system will arrive from the Ohio Valley Monday night with mainly a brief sprinkle, flurry, passing rain and snow shower risk.
Continued Friday Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures a little above average.
A strong storm system will arrive on Christmas Eve. with rain and even a thunderstorm is possible Thursday night.
Windy and turning colder for Christmas Day. The rain may end as a few flurries and snow showers.
Much colder Friday night.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 30s.
Sunday: A passing snow and or rain shower possible. Mainly from mid morning through about noon. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Lows lower 30s.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows mid 30s.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows upper 20s Tuesday night and upper 30s Wednesday night.
Christmas Eve. Day, Thursday: Rain developing. A thunderstorm with gusty winds possible Thursday night. Highs upper 50s. Lows in the 30s.
Christmas Day, Friday: Rain may end as flurries or snow showers. It all depends how fast colder air and meet up with the leftover rain. Keep checking back for updates. Temperatures falling through the 30s and 20s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs 30s to 40 degrees.
