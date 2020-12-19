ACPS representatives explain what goes into planning for virtual learning

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Almost every year, school districts like Albemarle County Public Schools have to make the decision to close schools during inclement weather.
This year, those same decision making processes are now being applied to the district’s continued COVID-19 staged learning response.
“It’s a pretty extensive, comprehensive decision making process using a lot of data, talking to a lot of experts, and then trying to make the best decision you can in advance,” said Phil Giaramita, the district’s strategic communications officer. “It’s the same consideration that drives the adverse weather decisions, that drives the stage decisions, which is health and safety.”
Instead of tracking road conditions or power outages, it’s now coronavirus case rates and school space capacities.
“I think there are probably going to be three factors that are going to be critical to what that recommendation is and what the decision is and of course, number one, is what the data is telling us about virus transmission in the community in Albemarle County, in the city. What those numbers look like,” he said.
The other two factors are the number of staff, and amount of space, available to teach safely. Those evaluations will be critical as the district hopes to move from all virtual learning the first week back in January to mostly hybrid learning for all ages.
”When you go to stage 4, we’re going to go from a couple hundred, well, a few thousand students from schools to several thousands of students in schools, and we want to make sure there’s adequate space in the schools and staff on hand to teach in person,” Giaramita explained.
Although COVID-19 case rates may change and fluctuate like the weather, especially after the holidays, there’s one consideration the district can’t ignore.
“I think one of the most important statistics for us is zero, which is the number of incidents of transition of the virus on school property, that there have been known. No cases or evidence of any transmission of the virus,” Giaramita said.
The district will remain in Stage 1, all virtual learning, during the first week of classes of January. Then, using those same methods of data analysis for the entire county, Superintendent Matt Haas may propose to move to Stage 4.
