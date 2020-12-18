UVA Biocomplexity Institute launches a national COVID-19 Medical Resource Demand Dashboard

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute has launched a national COVID-19 Medical Resource Demand Dashboard that can project weekly COVID-19 hospitalization rates and the percentage of occupied hospital beds up to six weeks in advance.
The dashboard prediction tool provides an idea of anticipated COVID-19 medical demand, enabling local public health officials, emergency managers, and hospital administrators to better anticipate where and when action will be needed to make sure medical facilities are prepared.
“We are able to take these projections, which can entertain policy changes as well as fluctuations in the pandemic, and turn it into the impact on the hospital system. And really that’s where we were really concerned about it. That’s where a real pain point is,” says Bryan Lewis a research associate professor at UVA Biocomplexity Institute.
The COVID-19 Medical Resource Demand Dashboard became active at a national level last week, however the Virginia Medical Resource Demand Dashboard has been in place since May.
Data can be viewed at a national level as well as for all 306 hospital referral regions in the country.
