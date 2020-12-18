Time is running out to apply for COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -) According to the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center, the deadline to apply for a COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan is December 30.
“The nice thing about this loan is it’s got a long-term pay back. It’s a 30-year repayment. Most bank loans go 5 to 10 years a the most. The interest rate is fixed at three and three quarters percent, which is not a bad rate today for a 30-year loan,” says Greg McFetridge, an access to capital business advisor at the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center.
The loans are designed to be used for working capital and normal operating expenses such as continuation of healthcare benefits, rent, utilities, and fixed debt payments. The maximum borrowing amount is $150,000.
If your COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan was declined due to documentation issues, you can request reconsideration within six months of the date of the decline letter. You may reapply to the U.S. Small Business Administration. To reapply you should include your application number and information required to overcome the reason for decline.
The Central Virginia Small Business Development Center is available to help small business navigate these harsh economic times.
