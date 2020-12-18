CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure is delivering a fair amount of sunshine. A northerly flow will keep conditions a little below normal. However, as our wind shifts to the southwest, a more seasonal stretch of weather is on the horizon. Meanwhile an approaching weak cold front, may bring an isolated rain or snow shower early Sunday. Have a great and safe Weekend !
Today: Partly sunny & chilly, High: low 40s
Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, partly cloudy 7 frigid, Low: low 20s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Isolate morning rain/snow shower, clearing, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Partly sunny, high: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, w/ rain, High: low 50s...Low: low 20s
