Morning fog, afternoon clearing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning fog will give way to clearing skies and chilly temperatures Today. High pressure is building in from the west. Skies will partially clear Tonight, allowing temperatures to fall into the teens and twenties. More chilly conditions to start the Weekend. We will be tracking a cold front that could produce a stray rain or snow shower early Sunday. Temperatures will continue to warm into the fifties next week, with our next chance for widespread rain next Thursday. Have a great and safe Weekend !