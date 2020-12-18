Morning fog, afternoon clearing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning fog will give way to clearing skies and chilly temperatures Today. High pressure is building in from the west. Skies will partially clear Tonight, allowing temperatures to fall into the teens and twenties. More chilly conditions to start the Weekend. We will be tracking a cold front that could produce a stray rain or snow shower early Sunday. Temperatures will continue to warm into the fifties next week, with our next chance for widespread rain next Thursday. Have a great and safe Weekend !
Today: Becoming partly sunny & chilly, High: low 40s
Tonight: A Cuddle Alert, partly cloudy & frigid, Low: low 20s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Morning rain or snow shower,artly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Partly sunny,High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with rain, High: low 50s...Low: low 20s
