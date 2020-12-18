Morning fog, afternoon clearing

Turning up the heat

By David Rogers | December 18, 2020 at 8:15 AM EST - Updated December 18 at 8:15 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning fog will give way to clearing skies and chilly temperatures Today. High pressure is building in from the west. Skies will partially clear Tonight, allowing temperatures to fall into the teens and twenties. More chilly conditions to start the Weekend. We will be tracking a cold front that could produce a stray rain or snow shower early Sunday. Temperatures will continue to warm into the fifties next week, with our next chance for widespread rain next Thursday. Have a great and safe Weekend !

Today: Becoming partly sunny & chilly, High: low 40s

Tonight: A Cuddle Alert, partly cloudy & frigid, Low: low 20s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Morning rain or snow shower,artly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Partly sunny,High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with rain, High: low 50s...Low: low 20s

