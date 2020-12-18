Curbside pickup may be an option for holiday shopping procrastinators

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you waited and waited to find the perfect gift for a loved one, we’ve got an easy way to still find what you are looking for this holiday season.
Maybe you didn’t meet the ground shipping deadline and you don’t want to pay extra for those ground shipping charges.
With so many of us shopping online, a lot of stores still have inventory.
Sara Skirboll, a shopping and trends expert with RetailMeNot, says you don’t even have to venture inside.
Consider taking advantage of buying online or pick up curbside. It’s totally contactless shopping and in many cases, you can get your items in less than two hours.
“A lot of retailers like Walgreens, Dick’s Sporting Goods and World Market are offering incentives. In some cases they’re offering discounts for you to take advantage of buy online pick-up curbside,” Skirboll said.
We’ve seen coupons of 10% off a purchase, just for scheduling an order for curbside pick up.
You pull your vehicle into a spot marked for curbside at a scheduled time and they bring the item out to your car.
A lot of these stores will also be accepting returns curbside too. In case you don’t like what you got from Santa.
