Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating vehicle break-ins

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into several vehicle break-ins that occurred in the area of Riverhead Drive in Staunton.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the break-ins happened between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Dec. 14 and Dec. 15.
Officials say surveillance footage shows a male gaining access to unlocked vehicles, attempting several other vehicle doors, and trespassing through homeowners’ yards.
The sheriff’s office says the male is wearing a backpack and a distinct patterned hooded jacket.
If anyone has any information about this incident or can identify the suspect, the sheriff’s office asks them to contact Investigator Rexrode at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
