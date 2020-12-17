WMHS digital marketing class creating content for basketball season

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Cutting-edge technology is being used at William Monroe High School this basketball season.
The digital marketing class is creating graphics for the scorer’s table this year. As part of the class, students learn different software including Canva and Photoshop to create graphics for in game content as well as ads for community partners.
“Just to see their work displayed on that television their eyes light up,” digital marketing teacher Jessica Shifflett said. “We’re not just filling out a worksheet or doing boring work, we’re doing something that is applicable and can be used in real world situations and so anytime you can do that the engagement is through the roof.”
The hi-tech scorer’s table was purchased mostly through funding from the William Monroe High School Booster’s Club and it will feature content during both boy’s and girl’s basketball games this season.
