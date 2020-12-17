Winter storm leaves downed power lines, outages in Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The winter storm that swept through central Virginia Wednesday, December 16, left blocked roads and damaged homes throughout the area.
“The power line is hanging. This is not cool, it is too dangerous,” county resident JJ Young said.
A power line could be seen hanging in the middle the intersection of Woodbrook Drive and Brookmere Road Thursday, Dec. 17, making for a very dangerous situation.
“We heard a big boom. The trees ruined the whole fence,” county resident Dalia Escobar said. “It went down yesterday around 4:40. We called the emergency department and 911. They were supposed to get someone out here to put flares or cones up.”
The power line was pulled from Escobar’s home. Her family hasn’t had electricity and therefore no heat for hours.
“It’s cold and it’s supposed to get even worse tonight,” Escobar said.
A crew with Dominion Energy eventually rolled up to assess the damage and ensure the power line would be safely fixed.
“We got out here this morning from Richmond. A neighbor’s tree branch fell and disconnected power from this residence here,” Eric Fallen with Dominion Energy said.
Fallen says it’s important to be extra cautious if you see power lines out of place.
“If you see any down wires don’t go near it, don’t drive around it because you don’t know if it’s hot or not,” Fallen said.
Escobar is hoping power will be restored before temperatures dip below freezing.
“It’s a live power line. We haven’t had power since yesterday. We have three minor children, an older citizen, so we have been without power for hours,” Escobar said.
Dominion Energy says 18,000 people in the Charlottesville-area lost power as a result of the winter storm. Crews are working around the clock to clean up the damage.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.