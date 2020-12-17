Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker will enter NCAA Transfer Portal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker has announced he will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The QB made the announcement on social media on Thursday.
Hooker will graduate in December, and be eligible to play immediately at another school.
Hendon Hooker played in eight games this season with the Hokies.
He completed 65.3 percent of his passes, with nine touchdowns, and five interceptions, and averaged 167 yards per game through the air.
The dual-threat quarterback finished second on the team in rushing yards, with 620, and scored a team-leading nine touchdowns.
The Hokies currently have four quarterbacks on the roster, plus one QB added on Signing Day.
