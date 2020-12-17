Virginia Humanities receives $100K grant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Humanities has received a $100,000 grant from the Ford Foundation to help it further its mission of connecting Virginians with their history and culture.
Justin Reid, the director of community initiatives, says this grant will to continue to allow Virginians to pass their stories on to the next generation.
“I think about people like my grandmother who didn’t attend college, but she was the church clerk for over 30 years and so she maintained those records,” he said. “How do we make sure people like my grandma and the knowledge they posses is valued? And that’s something that we’re hoping to do.”
Reid also says it’s great to be recognized by the Ford Foundation on a national level.
