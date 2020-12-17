UVA men’s basketball adds game against top-ranked Gonzaga

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team will take on top-ranked Gonzaga on Dec. 26 in Fort Worth, Texas.
The match-up was added on Thursday, after recent games with #4 Michigan State and #7 Villanova were canceled, due to COVID-19 issues in the Cavaliers’ program.
Gonzaga holds a 2-1 advantage in the all-time series against the Wahoos, though UVA defeated the Bulldogs 108-87 in their last meeting, which took place on Jan. 3, 2007, in Charlottesville.
The Zags earned an 86-85 victory in the first-round of the NCAA Tournament in 2001, and defeated the Cavaliers 80-69 in Spokane in 2005.
17th-ranked UVA has been on pause from basketball-related activities since Dec. 9, and will resume practicing this Saturday.
Virginia (3-1) is scheduled to return to the court on Tuesday, Dec. 22 against William & Mary at John Paul Jones Arena.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.