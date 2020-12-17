Senators Kaine and Warner say COVID-19 relief bill likely to pass within days

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVIR) - Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Mark Warner (D-VA) expressed confidence that a COVID-19 relief bill will be voted on and passed within days. Heated negotiations have led to several key issues being quickly resolved that should allow a final vote on the bill by the weekend, after lawmakers had threatened to object to taking a recess for the holidays if a bill had not been passed.
In a conference call with reporters, Sen. Kaine said that the expectation is that the House of Representatives will vote on the bill on December 17 or 18, and the Senate would follow suit on December 18 or 19.
The final price tag associated with the bill is expected to be approximately $900 billion, which will include direct relief, expanded unemployment benefits, and additional support for restaurants, music venues, other businesses, and schools.
As negotiations near the finish line, several key sticking points have seemingly been resolved. Democrats are still seeking additional financial support for state and local governments, while Republicans argue for corporate liability shielding from employees’ coronavirus legal claims. The issues have been inextricably linked -- and both sides agreed to drop them from this bill. Both issues will continue to be negotiated in the new year.
The portion of the legislation that would have gone to helping local governments will instead be repurposed to provide for additional immediate relief. The form that will take is not immediately clear. It is possible that it will help ensure the bill contains a new round of stimulus checks. The exact amount of the checks is still being debated, but payments will likely be between $600 and $800.
Negotiators are also hammering out final language on extended unemployment benefits. Sen. Warner highlighted that the benefits will be extended for 10 weeks, down from the 16 weeks that democratic legislators had originally sought.
Warner also expressed that, unlike the initial CARES Act provisions for businesses, this bill will be better able to prevent large corporations from receiving Paycheck Protection Program loans. In this legislation, businesses will be required to demonstrate significant losses, which will help limit relief to those that need it most. The bill will also contain language to directly support the restaurant industry, and could contain a provision which will help theaters as well.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.
