Samantha Brunelle scores 17; Notre Dame tops VA Tech 84-78

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former William Monroe basketball star Samantha Brunelle scored 17 points, and the Notre Dame women’s basketball team defeated Virginia Tech 84-78 on Thursday in South Bend.
The loss is the first of the season for the Hokies (6-1, 1-1 ACC).
Brunelle played 27 minutes off the bench for the Fighting Irish, and hit five 3-pointers.
Nine of the sophomore’s eleven shot attempts came from behind the 3-point arc.
Notre Dame (3-3, 1-1 ACC) will be back in action at Clemson on Sunday, while Virginia Tech hosts Virginia.
