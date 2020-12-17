Middle River Regional Jail retests inmates, staff for COVID-19

STUANTON, Va. (WVIR) - Middle River Jail says it has again tested inmates and staff members for COVID-19.
MRRJ Superintendent Jeffery L. Newton announced Thursday, December 17, that the retesting was conducted with Central Shenandoah Health District Tuesday, Dec. 15.
The jail says nine additional staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus since December 9, and that those individuals are currently self-isolating at home. A total of 69 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 since November 13.
Newton also says 48 additional inmates have recently tested positive. A total of 401 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since November 25. Staff have met with each inmate and provided them their individual test result.
Restrictions implemented at Middle River Regional Jail on November 17 will remain in effect for the foreseeable future. The jail plans to retest staff and inmates again in the next week.
