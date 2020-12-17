Human Rights Commission sends recommendations to City Council to tackle employment discrimination

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Human Rights Commission Thursday night approved a memo to city council recommending several amendments to the human rights ordinance.
Those amendments are aimed at better addressing complaints of discrimination.
This comes after concerns raised by the public, as well as recent changes to the Virginia Humans Rights Act and the Virginia Fair Housing Law.
Those who spoke during public comment agree that employment discrimination needs to be addressed.
“I’ve been advocating for a long time that the Human Rights Commission get laser focused on employment discrimination in Charlottesville especially by race,” Walter Heinecke said. “Because it’s something that we haven’t figured out or addressed yet and I think it’s an important part of the equation of housing discrimination as well.”
The HRC now plans to present the memo at a future city council meeting.
