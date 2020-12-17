Herring reminds Virginians of legal consequences if animals are left in cold

“Virginia law requires owners to make sure their pets are protected from the elements and it gives law enforcement the tools they need to ensure the safety and health of an animal, and that includes the ability under certain circumstances to seize an animal to make sure it is safe,” Herring said. “As we begin to see colder temperatures and winter weather, I want to encourage all Virginians to take care of yourselves, and check on your friends, neighbors, family members, but don’t forget to take care of your animals as well.”