Flurries/Snow Shower Possible Tonight. Some Sun Back Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Flurries or a few snow showers possible tonight, as a weak weather disturbance passes across the region. Some areas of freezing fog as well, with temperatures overnight in the 20s. Remain alert for icy spots! After a cold start and some morning clouds, sunshine to return Friday with highs in the chilly upper 30s to low 40s. High pressure will build over the region Friday into Saturday and it we will remain with cold temperatures. Early Saturday morning some 10s and low 20s to start, afternoon highs in the low 40s.
Temperatures edge up by Sunday to more seasonable levels. A few passing showers possible. Early next week, highs in the low 50s, a quick moving storm could bring some showers Monday, but right now this looks to track to our south. Currently, mild into Christmas Eve, but the next cold front will bring rain next Thursday. Sharply colder for Christmas Day.
Tonight: Cloudy, flurries or a few snow showers possible. Some areas of freezing fog. Lows mid to upper 20s.
Friday: Turning mostly sunny, chilly. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows 20s.
Saturday: Partly sunny, chilly. Highs mid 40s. Lows 20s.
Sunday: Variable clouds, stray showers possible. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.
Monday: Winter Solstice - Partly sunny, milder. Small chance of showers. Highs low 50s. Lows low 30s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Mild. Highs low 50s.Lows low 30s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs low 50s. Low 30s.
Thursday: Christmas Eve: Rain, mild. Highs low 50s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.