Flurries/Snow Shower Possible Tonight. Some Sun Back Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Flurries or a few snow showers possible tonight, as a weak weather disturbance passes across the region. Some areas of freezing fog as well, with temperatures overnight in the 20s. Remain alert for icy spots! After a cold start and some morning clouds, sunshine to return Friday with highs in the chilly upper 30s to low 40s. High pressure will build over the region Friday into Saturday and it we will remain with cold temperatures. Early Saturday morning some 10s and low 20s to start, afternoon highs in the low 40s.