Colder than normal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A mix of clouds and sun will give way to mostly cloudy skies Tonight. A disturbance will give us a chance for a light snow shower or flurries. After a cold start to Friday, temperatures will begin to rise into the 40s. Below normal conditions will stick around until Sunday. A westerly flow will help boost conditions well into the 50s next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: upper 30s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, flurries or snow showers, Low: upper 20s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.