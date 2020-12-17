Colder than normal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A mix of clouds and sun will give way to mostly cloudy skies Tonight. A disturbance will give us a chance for a light snow shower or flurries. After a cold start to Friday, temperatures will begin to rise into the 40s. Below normal conditions will stick around until Sunday. A westerly flow will help boost conditions well into the 50s next week. Have a great and safe day !