Cold & icy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The nor’easter that delivered snow and ice to the area is to our north. Cold temperatures are causing icy roads and surfaces. Meanwhile, high pressure is building in...A mix of clouds and sun is on tap Today. More cold and icy conditions Tonight with a chance of flurries or a light snow shower. Conditions will slowly begin to warm by the Weekend. 50s by next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: upper 30s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, snow shower & flurries, Low: upper 20s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s..Low: low 20
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s
