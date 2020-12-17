Afton business temporarily closes after worker tests positive for COVID-19

AFTON, Va. (WVIR) - An Afton-area business is temporarily closed after a food truck employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
Both Brewing Tree Beer Company its on-site food truck, Scratch Kitchen, both underwent a rigorous cleaning Thursday, December 17.
The business says none of its bar staff members were exposed, and it plans to reopen Friday, Dec. 18.
Scratch Kitchen is likely to stay closed until December 26 while staff members wait for their test results.
