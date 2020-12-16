VDOT reports accidents, lane closures, delays Wednesday due to inclement weather

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Transportation has given a report of road conditions as traffic cameras continue to pick up crashes and lane closures due to inclement weather throughout the Shenandoah Valley.
As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 16, VDOT reports:
- Interstate 64 – Clear conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge and Augusta counties.
- Interstate 66 – Minor conditions in Warren County.
- Interstate 81 – Moderate conditions in Shenandoah County. Minor conditions in Rockingham and Frederick counties. Clear conditions in Rockbridge and Augusta counties.
- Primary roads – Moderate conditions in Bath, Highland and Shenandoah counties. Minor conditions in Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties. Clear conditions in Alleghany and Rockbridge counties.
- Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Bath, Highland and Shenandoah counties. Minor conditions in Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties. Clear conditions in Alleghany and Rockbridge counties.
VDOT says you can go to https://www.511virginia.org/ to view winter weather road conditions. Find the orange bar at the top of the page, click “Text Views,” and click “Road Condition Table.” In the box that pops up on your screen that lists all jurisdictions, you can choose individual counties to view.
VDOT UPDATES FOR I-81
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (12:32 p.m.)
- Motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash on I-81S less than a half-mile south of Junction US 211 Exit 264-New Market in Shenandoah County. VDOT reports the southbound left shoulder and left lane are closed.
- Motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash that has closed the northbound left shoulder at mile marker 268.8 on I-81 near Shenandoah Caverns.
- CLEARED at 12:24 p.m. — Motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash on I-81 at mile marker 269. VDOT reports the northbound right lane and right shoulder are closed.
- CLEARED at 12:16 p.m. — Motorists can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash that has closed the southbound left shoulder and left lane on I-81S at mile marker 278.5. That’s less than one mile south of Junction Virginia 185-Exit 279 in Shenandoah County.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (UPDATED 12:38 p.m.)
Motorists can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 231 on I-81N.
- CLEARED at 12:50 p.m. — A tractor-trailer crash 3.7 miles north of Junction Route 612-Exit 227 on I-81N has closed the northbound right lane and right shoulder.
- CLEARED at 12:18 p.m. — Motorists can expect some delays due to a vehicle crash. The southbound left shoulder and left lane are closed on I-81S at mile marker 235.1, less than a half-mile south of Junction Virginia 256 Exit 235-Weyers Cave.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (UPDATED 11:37 a.m.)
- On I-81S at mile marker 256.9 in Rockingham County, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash. The southbound right shoulder is closed.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (UPDATED 12:12 p.m.)
- CLEARED at 12:12 p.m. — VDOT reports a tractor-trailer crash has closed the southbound left shoulder and left lane on I-81S, less than a mile from US 11 Exit 243-Harrisonburg. VDOT has not reported any backups for the crash.
Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.