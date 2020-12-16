UVA Football signs 24 on Early National Signing Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia football team signed 24 student-athletes to a National Letter of Intent on the first day of the early signing period on Wednesday.
The class has the most in-state signees (9) under coach Bronco Mendenhall.
“We start every single year in-state,” says the coach. “It takes time. The needle is moving, the tipping point is arriving, and the swing is starting, and this class is a reflection of that.”
Ten of the signees didn’t play high school football this fall, and five of them did not make an official or unofficial visit to UVA.
The class is ranked 25th by both 247sports and Rivals, which makes it the highest-ranked class under Mendenhall at UVA.
Six of the players will be January enrollees.
Monticello wide receiver Malachi Fields and The Covenant School cornerback Jonas Sanker were among the early signees.
Mendenhall says, “If I’m choosing a sleeper pick, this is the one (Malachi). He’s an amazing young person, with size and speed potential.”
“Eight-man to Power Five,” says the coach regarding Sanker. “He was training with our players during the offseason. When your players say, ‘You might want to take a look,’ it didn’t take long, after renewing the film.”
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.