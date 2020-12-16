Two boys among those making the best of disappointing snow day in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - In Staunton, the first official snow day of the year, much like 2020, wasn’t what was expected, but for two little boys, it didn’t really matter.
Camden and his little brother Declan had already been outside twice on Wednesday playing in the snow. But, it’s really less snow and more of a slushy sleet.
People in Staunton had been gearing up for several inches of white powder. Schools, already virtual, cut out Zoom lessons for the next three days leading into winter break. People stayed home, and mostly inside, except Camden and Declan.
“I want to make a big snowman,” Declan, a preschooler declared. “Right now we’re digging, or we’re pushing this shovel with snow so we can bury it,” said his older brother Camden, a third-grader.
Despite the less than exciting first snow day, the two were showing that it doesn’t really matter whether it’s flakes or freezing rain, it’s still just enough to make a snow angel.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.