CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We are tracking a winter storm, expected to bring snow, sleet, freezing rain & rain . The upper low to our west is transferring energy east to a developing low over the southeast. As warmer air off the ocean gets pulled in, a transition from snow to sleet & freezing rain is expected by this afternoon. Possible snow accumulations for the Shenandoah Valley will be 4″-8″ , Central Virginia 2″-4″, & 1″-2″ for the Piedmont. ...25″ inch of ice is also possible. Road conditions and most surfaces will be icy. Stay indoors for the duration of this disruptive storm if you can. Conditions will begin to improve by Thursday. Have a great & safe day !