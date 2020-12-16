Tracking a winter storm

Snow, sleet, freezing rain & rain

By David Rogers | December 16, 2020 at 7:57 AM EST - Updated December 16 at 7:57 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We are tracking a winter storm, expected to bring snow, sleet, freezing rain & rain . The upper low to our west is transferring energy east to a developing low over the southeast. As warmer air off the ocean gets pulled in, a transition from snow to sleet & freezing rain is expected by this afternoon. Possible snow accumulations for the Shenandoah Valley will be 4″-8″ , Central Virginia 2″-4″, & 1″-2″ for the Piedmont. ...25″ inch of ice is also possible. Road conditions and most surfaces will be icy. Stay indoors for the duration of this disruptive storm if you can. Conditions will begin to improve by Thursday. Have a great & safe day !

Today: Snow, sleet, freezing rain 7 rain, High: low 30s

Tonight: Snow, sleet, freezing rain & rain ending, Low: upper 20s

Thursday: icy morning, partly sunny, High: around 40...Low: upper 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low mid 20s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: around 40

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.