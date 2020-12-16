CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We are tracking a winter storm, expected to bring snow, sleet, freezing rain & rain . The upper low to our west is transferring energy east to a developing low over the southeast. As warmer air off the ocean gets pulled in, a transition from snow to sleet & freezing rain is expected by this afternoon. Possible snow accumulations for the Shenandoah Valley will be 4″-8″ , Central Virginia 2″-4″, & 1″-2″ for the Piedmont. ...25″ inch of ice is also possible. Road conditions and most surfaces will be icy. Stay indoors for the duration of this disruptive storm if you can. Conditions will begin to improve by Thursday. Have a great & safe day !
Today: Snow, sleet, freezing rain 7 rain, High: low 30s
Tonight: Snow, sleet, freezing rain & rain ending, Low: upper 20s
Thursday: icy morning, partly sunny, High: around 40...Low: upper 20s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low mid 20s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: around 50...Low: low 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: around 40
