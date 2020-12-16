TJHD set to test 200 people for COVID-19 Friday, Dec. 18

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) is hoping to test more people COVID-19 a little later in the week.
Winter weather caused TJHD to cancel its plans to offer testing in Fluvanna County Wednesday, December 16. As a result, more tests are scheduled to be available at Charlottesville High School from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18.
The health department’s testing sites usually swab 100 people, but it plans to double that for Friday’s testing.
“We will be offering tests for 200 individuals. We will do 150 pre-registered and 50 walk-ins and that’s just so it’s a more efficient process for everybody getting in and out of testing fairly quickly,” TJHD Spokesperson Kathryn Goodman said.
TJHD is asking anyone attending a coronavirus testing site to not show up early.
“If people choose to do drive-up or walk-in testing on Friday, we recommend they do not arrive early. That will just cause more traffic. We will have 50 spots available for people who drive-in without pre-registration,” Goodman said.
Goodman says the best way to schedule an appointment for a coronavirus test at any of TJHD’s locations is to call the health department’s COVID-19 hotline at 434-972-6261.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.