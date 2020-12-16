CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An area of low pressure is to our south. Snow, sleet, freezing rain, & rain will continue Today. However as the sun sets and colder air works in a change over to snow will take place Tonight. Icy surface & road conditions will be a concern Thursday morning. Meanwhile, as high pressure builds in a gradual warming trend will develop later this week into the weekend. Have a great & safe day !