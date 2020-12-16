CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An area of low pressure is to our south. Snow, sleet, freezing rain, & rain will continue Today. However as the sun sets and colder air works in a change over to snow will take place Tonight. Icy surface & road conditions will be a concern Thursday morning. Meanwhile, as high pressure builds in a gradual warming trend will develop later this week into the weekend. Have a great & safe day !
Today: Snow, sleet, freezing rain & rain, High: low 30s
Tonight: Snow, sleet, freezing rain, & rain, Low: upper 20s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: around...Low: upper 20s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 40...Low: upper 20s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s... Low: low 30s
Sunday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: around 50...Low: low 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: around 40
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.