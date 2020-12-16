Parents in Albemarle county react to winter weather, school closings

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Central Virginia did not get the picture-perfect snow day a lot of people hoped for.
While many parents say their kids are bummed it’s not sledding or snowman-building weather, they also think it was still the right call to cancel school given all of the ice and sleet.
“There’s a lot of ice, a lot of ice,” Albemarle County mother Stephanie Rudesheim said. “It’s pretty wet but just ice everywhere, the trees behind my house are just covered in icicles.”
“It sneaks up on people because you think it’s just raining but then you start looking at the trees and the sidewalks in the street and there’s definitely a layer of ice,” Albemarle County father Paul McArtor said. “It’s pretty slick.”
Albemarle County Public Schools decided to close for the day, canceling virtual learning.
“I’ll give credit, I know when the rain was just there this morning there were some people that were commenting on social media saying ‘we can’t believe we canceled school’ and all that kind of stuff,” McArtor said.
McArtor, who has young kids in school, thinks ACPS made the right call.
“It definitely turned out to be a good decision because the roads are really slick,” he said. “Even though it’s virtual school for most of Albemarle County, it’s still a good idea to keep the teachers off the roads whenever we can.”
Rudesheim also has young children and agrees. She says her kids had their fingers crossed for a snow day.
“We hunted for snow sleds, but couldn’t find any so maybe it was a sign,” she said. “We were looking forward to the snow, but we’re going to stay inside today.”
“My daughter spent last night getting ready with a bunch of funny superstitions to get snow coming,” McArtor said. “We already had this stuff out ready for a snow day and woke up expecting to see nice white, and instead just saw basically rain.”
A lot of this sleet and rain will freeze, making for slick conditions Thursday.
