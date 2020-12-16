Officially Canceled: No. 17 UVA will not face No. 7 Villanova at MSG

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball game against #7 Villanova on Saturday at Madison Square Garden has officially been canceled, and will not be rescheduled.
The 17th-ranked Cavaliers will return to practice that day, after pausing all basketball activities on December 9th, due to COVID-19 issues within the program.
UVA has updated its schedule, with the home game against William & Mary moved to for Tuesday, December 22nd at two o’clock.
