Officially Canceled: No. 17 UVA will not face No. 7 Villanova at MSG
Tony Bennett (Source: wvir)
By Mike Shiers | December 16, 2020 at 11:45 PM EST - Updated December 16 at 11:46 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball game against #7 Villanova on Saturday at Madison Square Garden has officially been canceled, and will not be rescheduled.

The 17th-ranked Cavaliers will return to practice that day, after pausing all basketball activities on December 9th, due to COVID-19 issues within the program.

UVA has updated its schedule, with the home game against William & Mary moved to for Tuesday, December 22nd at two o’clock.

