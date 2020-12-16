Last Batch of Wintry Mix Tonight. Icy Conditions!

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another batch of snow, sleet and freezing rain across the region tonight, with some additional snow and ice accumulations, mainly before Midnight. Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory remain in effect until 4 am Thursday. Icy surfaces and road conditions, along with downed trees from the ice, will make for hazards. The Nor’easter will move quickly and farther up the coast by morning. Gradual clearing skies by morning will allow temperatures to drop well into the 20s.
Sun and clouds and a cold Thursday with highs in the 30s to low 40s. An upper level disturbance passing by Thursday evening, may trigger some flurries or a brief snow shower for some. Remaining cold for Friday and the start of the weekend, with daytime highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Temperatures edge up by Sunday with a passing shower possible. Early next week, highs in the low 50s, a quick moving storm could bring some showers Monday. It currently appears we will turn sharply colder by Christmas late next week.
Tonight: Additional snow, sleet, freezing rain, mainly before midnight. Icy conditions! Some gradual clearing. Lows 20s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds, chilly. Eve flurries possible. High: upper 30s to around 40. Lows 20s.
Friday: Partly sunny and chilly. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows 20s.
Saturday: Partly sunny, chilly. Highs mid 40s. Lows 20s.
Sunday: Variable clouds, stray showers possible. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.
Monday: Winter Solstice - Partly sunny, milder. Small chance of showers. Highs low 50s. Lows low 30s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Mild. Highs low 50s.Lows low 30s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs low 50s.
