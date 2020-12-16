Last Batch of Wintry Mix Tonight. Icy Conditions!

Sun and clouds and a cold Thursday with highs in the 30s to low 40s. An upper level disturbance passing by Thursday evening, may trigger some flurries or a brief snow shower for some. Remaining cold for Friday and the start of the weekend, with daytime highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Temperatures edge up by Sunday with a passing shower possible. Early next week, highs in the low 50s, a quick moving storm could bring some showers Monday. It currently appears we will turn sharply colder by Christmas late next week.