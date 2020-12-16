Ice and sleet bring down trees, power lines

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Icy conditions caused power lines and trees to come down across central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.
Outages grew Wednesday afternoon and into the evening in the greater Charlottesville area through Albemarle County and Gordonsville.
Dominion Energy reported a few thousand without power before 5 p.m. and by 9:30 p.m., more than 4,000 people in Albemarle County were without electricity. Across the entire Shenandoah Valley/Western Piedmont, Dominion reported 16,522 customers without power at one point.
In Albemarle County’s Woodbrook neighborhood, some trees and power lines came down. At this point, no damage or injuries are reported.
Along nearby Proffit Road, drivers dealt with a down tree blocking the road Wednesday afternoon. A good samaritan with a chainsaw was able to help get the tree out of the way and get traffic moving again.
Wednesday evening, Charlottesville police warned drivers to avoid an area where crews were working to restore downed lines as well.
