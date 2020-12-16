HHS Secretary on Moderna vaccine review: orders already placed

WASHINGTON D.C. (WVIR) - As the first COVID-19 vaccines make their way across the country this week, another round is expected soon behind it.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says the Pfizer vaccine is still shipping out right now based on population. Thursday, Food and Drug Administration experts are set to review Moderna’s vaccine.
Azar says plans are already in place for that, pending FDA approval.
“We’ll begin shipping right away, out to where our governors have told us. The governors and the healthcare providers have already placed their orders on the first doses of Moderna [vaccine],” he said.
Moderna has more than 12 million vaccines prepared, but only half will be used at first in order to have the necessary second dose in reserve.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.