Driver charged after hit and run involving VDOT worker helping disabled driver

At 2:11 p.m., a VDOT Safety Services Patrol (SSP) employee was stopped on the shoulder of the westbound lanes of I-64 at the 98 mile marker to assist a disabled motorist. While outside of his SSP vehicle, a westbound tractor-trailer lost control and the trailer slid onto the shoulder and struck the SSP employee and then the SSP vehicle. The tractor-trailer continued westbound on I-64.