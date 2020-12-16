Dr. Andrea Douglas discusses coming to terms with Charlottesville’s past

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Harrisonburg’s Zehr Institute for Reformative Justice held a webinar centered around Charlottesville Wednesday night.
It was called “Stumbling Toward Repair” and focused on the University of Virginia and Charlottesville coming to terms with the past while creating equity in the present. Jefferson School Executive Director Dr. Andrea Douglas served as one of the presenters.
“For some of us, it feels like we’ve been at it a long time, but I really honestly believe there’s a lot more time left before we can easily get to that conversation where we’re talking about reparations as a language,” Douglas said.
Douglas adds steps have been taken to begin to reckon with the area’s difficult history, but there’s still a long way to go.
