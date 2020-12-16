Community Kitchen working to support frontline workers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Frontline workers in Charlottesville are working hard every day during the coronavirus pandemic, so Community Kitchen is asking for your help to give them the thanks they deserve.
“It’s kind of like a message of love, you know, and just giving that encouragement to keep them going forward,” Community Kitchen Communications Manager Jessie Mustian said.
The volunteer organization is collecting letters, notes, and drawings to give to those working on the front lines.
“We’re trying to collect all letters and notes of things. drawings, whatever you know you feel like you’d like to send to show appreciation,” she said.
Community Kitchen was created in response to the pandemic with the goal of giving back to those working in high-risk fields.
“The need for help in our community is so great right now, and we have the resources to alleviate some of the stress. And so, it’s just about connecting the dots and helping each other where we can,” Mustian said.
The messages, notes, and drawings for the front line workers will be delivered to staff at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and and the University of Virginia Medical Center on December 22.
“The goal just to, you know, essentially shower them with gratitude because they’ve been on the frontlines this entire pandemic, and we are so thankful,” she said.
Anyone who would like to send art or notes as part of the project can mail them to 26440 Hillsborough Lane Crozet, Virginia 22932, and they must be post marked by Friday December 18.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.