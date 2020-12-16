Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney part of interview forum for Dallas Police job

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville may soon have to find its fourth police chief in five years.
That’s if current Chief RaShall Brackney gets selected for a new role halfway across the country, which she interviewed for on Wednesday.
Brackney is one of seven finalists for the Dallas Police Department’s police chief job, all of whom answered questions at a virtual interview forum streamed to the public. The first question asked was: “why are you the best choice?”
“What guarantees that you are the best fit for Dallas is that your vision and your values are aligned with those of the community that you are there to serve,” Brackney said.
It’s a critical time in policing, not just in Dallas or Charlottesville, but around the country. Calls for defunding, abolishing, or reforming the police have been expressed loud and clear. Brackney says she is ready to be a reformer.
“What uniquely positions me for Dallas is because Dallas is who we all are right now,” she said. “Dallas can lead the way in police reform and cultural reform.”
When asked how she will build trust with a new community, Brackney says it starts with acknowledging wrongs they’ve done.
“Our complicity through either enforcement of laws that have disproportionately impacting minority communities, or spending time in community overpolicing them and underprotecting them.”
As she has for much of her time in Charlottesville, Brackney is also citing transparency as another way to strengthen relationships.
“I post every one of our investigative detentions, better known as stop-and-frisk, on our website in Charlottesville,” she said. “You can see when an officer encountered someone, whether it was officer-initiated, and the race and gender and legal outcome.”
While the data is publicly available, there are questions about the practice. The Daily Progress recently reported that despite making up 17% of the population, Black people make up over half of the stops. Additionally, the stops lead to an arrest less than half the time.
Brackney was also asked about excessive force incidents, and she chose to comment about former Charlottesville Officer Jeffrey Jaeger for the first time since he was convicted of assault on Friday.
She said CPD made a good decision when it passed the investigation over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney, who then criminally charged Jaeger.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.