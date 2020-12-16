Charlottesville Inclusive Media Project receives over $100K from Google

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Charlottesville Inclusive Media project is getting more than $100,000 from Google to help with its mission of telling diverse stories.
The project is a partnership between Charlottesville Tomorrow, Vinegar Hill Magazine and In My Humble Opinion, a radio talk show.
The group received $150,000 through the Google GNI Innovation Challenge. They say the money will help with capacity building and expanding their reach.
“A lot of traditionally African American led media is struggling, so if the whole industry is struggling, then these entities are struggling sometimes even more and more pronounced, so making sure that we have the sustainability,” Sarad Davenport, with Vinegar Hill Magazine, said.
Each media outlet will maintain their own independence but there will be more alignment in some of the stories they report.
