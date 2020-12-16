Charlottesville29 creates one-stop-shop for area restaurant gift cards

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville29.com has created a place to get all of your holiday shopping done in the matter of minutes.
The website has dozens of area restaurants listed with links and phone numbers to purchase gift cards.
Creator Simon Davidson says this is a convenient way to shop while helping support restaurants on the brink of closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Joy and anguish are two opposite emotions, but they’re both really poignant for restaurants right now,” he said. “They still take great joy in their passion to serve others, but there’s real anguish at the risk of closing and not being able to live out that passion.”
Davidson says the pandemic has forced some restaurants to be on a week-to-week basis trying to avoid shutting down.
