Augusta Correctional Center faces COVID-19 outbreak, family members of inmates concerned

“When DOC facilities experience COVID-19 outbreaks, the department deploys a pandemic response plan which implements guidelines from the CDC and the VDH. COVID-19 positive offenders are placed in medical isolation where they are monitored by our medical staff. Groups of COVID-19 positive offenders can be cohorted together in a housing unit separate from COVID-19 negative offenders. In addition to isolating COVID-19 positive offenders, close contacts are to be quarantined for 14 days from last exposure with twice daily symptom and temperature checks, as directed by CDC and VDH guidelines,” a representative of the Virginia DOC said in an email.